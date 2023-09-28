LOCK it or lose it. That's the message from NSW Police.
The awareness initiative aims to encourage people to properly secure their belongings to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, officer in charge of Bathurst Police Station, says theft from cars and homes is not overly common in this area, but the best way to ensure it stays this way is through prevention.
"People have got to be vigilant in relation to making sure their vehicles are locked and secured - that's the most important thing," he said.
"The best way to stop these things from happening is prevention."
He said this is particularly important for car owners as there is often information in vehicles that alludes to other personal details - as well as, potentially, a garage opener or a similar tool that can be used to access a house.
"Eight out of 10 homes are entered by people who break into cars through unlocked doors or windows," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"At home, make sure it's locked, as again there is that opportunity where there are things in your car that indicate where you reside.
"People have got to be aware of if they leave their car unlocked, do they have their remote control in the car for their house?"
Chief Inspector Cogdell is urging members of the community to be conscious of the potential threat.
"The end result is that we are all responsible to secure our property in the best way we can," he said.
"The big point to make is that please secure your car, please ensure anything of value is out of sight in your motor vehicle, and be vigilant in this area."
There are police assistance lines for those who fall victim to a car theft or a break-in.
"If you are unfortunate and become a victim of a crime, you can then report it to the Police Assistance Line or the Police Portal and the police will start investigations," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
