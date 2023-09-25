HELPING hands are being sought for an initiative at the Bathurst 1000 that will raise money for a good cause.
Return and Earn state manager Carl Xuereb has instigated an initiative, in partnership with Supercars, to collect cans and bottles at Mount Panorama during the annual Bathurst 1000.
This is all to assist the environment, the St Vincent de Paul Society and the Bathurst community as a whole.
To help achieve this goal, Mr Xuereb has recruited a number of people, but he is encouraging more registrations.
"We've got a fair few come in already who've registered; we're up to 15 to 30-plus already. Some are doing multiple days, which is really good," he said.
"The more, the merrier. We want to build this up."
Volunteers are required to work a minimum of one day, from 10am until 4pm, during the event, which runs from October 5 to 8.
And the best part is that volunteers receive free entry into the Bathurst 1000.
The can drive will see several blue bins located around the grounds of Mount Panorama. These will be labelled accordingly, to promote people disposing of their empties effectively.
There will also be signs and volunteers all around the racetrack to assist patrons and direct them to the bins that are located around the track.
This is to make sure that it's easily accessible, convenient and detectable.
"There are seven sites, in different areas around the track, with 12 to 13 bins per area," Mr Xuereb said.
Once the event at Mount Panorama is all wrapped up, these bottles and cans will be collected and taken to a Return and Earn facility, where organisers will receive 10 cents per item.
"Win-win for everyone: win-win for charities involved, win-win for community, win-win for the event, and a win-win for the environment," Mr Xuereb said.
"If we get anywhere between 800 and 1000 bags, I'd be over the moon."
Depending on the success of the event, Mr Xuereb is hoping that it can become a permanent fixture at the Bathurst 1000 and other motor-racing events at Mount Panorama.
"We want to keep it as an ongoing yearly tradition," he said.
"And at other events at Bathurst racetrack so we can help collect as many cans and bottles as we can."
Once the race is over, Mr Xuereb will announce the funds made over the course of the four days.
"Once we know what the amount is, we will post it on social media," he said.
Anybody looking to volunteer for the initiative is encouraged to register their interest at retailvolunteering@vinnies.org.au
