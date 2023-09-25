Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Watch

St Vincent de Paul are running a can collection at the Bathurst 1000

By Nicholas Newman
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HELPING hands are being sought for an initiative at the Bathurst 1000 that will raise money for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.