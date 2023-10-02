Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin wants planned upgrade of Carrington Park shelved

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 3 2023 - 7:03am, first published October 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BATHURST councillor believes a planned upgrade to Carrington Park should be indefinitely postponed due to the current economic situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.