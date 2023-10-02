A BATHURST councillor believes a planned upgrade to Carrington Park should be indefinitely postponed due to the current economic situation.
Council borrowed $4.25 million for the extension as a part of its 2022-23 budget, which has been on the cards for some years.
But Warren Aubin, who previously tried to get the funds redirected away from Carrington Park, remains adamant that the project is not an urgent priority.
"It's a lot of money for a facility that's not used as often and it's mainly an upgrade to the toilets, changing facilities and an extended grandstand," he said.
"Those upgrades are all fine, but I really don't that that a big project like that is worthy of going ahead at the moment.
"I think it can be put on the backburner."
Cr North, alongside Cr Aubin, suggested diverting money away from Carrington Park to road repairs in December last year, not long after Bathurst was smashed by flooding.
Cr Fry said in July last year that he was not "comfortable" with the amount of money going towards Carrington Park and said council should have a working party prior to a decision being made.
Cr Aubin said it didn't seem practical to spend so much money considering the current economic crisis.
"It's just one of those projects that I really feel is not sort of 100 per cent necessary," he said.
"It's probably a good project to have down the track, when there's money there to spend and if you can get grants to do it, that's great.
"I just think to go down the path of spending a lot of money at the moment, I think it can be held back."
