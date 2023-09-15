The Bathurst Edgell Jog is back and ready to run, but they're chasing more entries - and fast.
The event is back for another year, with the 7.5 kilometre course will be put into action this Sunday.
The Edgell Jog, which first commenced in 1976, has accumulated over 50,000 total runners in its 46 years of racing and has become a favoured annual event among Bathurst.
However, the annual Bathurst jog will once again fall on the Sunday of several different sporting grand finals.
When asked about entries Bathurst Edgell Jog committee member Ray Stapley was optimistic that they would see upwards of 500 runners in the event.
Entries currently stand at 384 just two days before the race.
"We're over 300 [people] and I expect it will be over 500 on Sunday morning for the start," he said.
The Edgell Jog had no luck when it came to early entries, after an alarmingly low number of participants had entered only a few weeks out from the race.
"All we need is people to come and enter, you can enter at 9am Saturday morning outside the courthouse," Stapley said.
"Also you can enter on the Sunday morning before the race," he added.
Stapley promoted the annual event as a good way to spend a Sunday, reaffirming that the jog is not only for those competing to win but that anyone can partake whether they are running, jogging or walking.
"Just enjoy an hour and a half of walking," he said.
For those entering the race competitively, there is a long list of prizes that can be won on the day.
First placed men and women will each receive $1,000 dollars and there are also prizes to be won in different categories such as first family home ($300) and school winners ($500).
There will also be a medal for finishing and a free barbecue after the run.
Stapley then went on to warn those participating about the heat forecast for race day, confirming that there will be drink stations throughout the course, ensuring the safety of those taking part.
"This year is going to be hot," he said.
"Everyone has to make sure they drink plenty of water."
Stapley and his team are now applying finishing touches for Sunday's race.
"Everything appears to be on track," he said.
The 2023 Bathurst Edgell Jog will get underway from 9.30am at the Bathurst Court House.
