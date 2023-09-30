Western Advocate
Man in Bathurst Court after sexually touching child in family home

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 30 2023 - 4:00pm
A MAN will return to Bathurst Local Court in November to be sentenced after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching his niece.

