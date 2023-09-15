Western's under 14s and 15s eye off a grand final double

THEY'VE been the benchmark all year and now Western NSW FC's under 14s and 15s teams are out to maintain their high standards for one more big match.
Both Western sides have progressed through to this Saturday's Association Youth League grand finals at Glenwood's Valentine Sports Park, where the 14s face Blacktown Districts and the 15s take on Manly Warringah.
To say it's been a great year for the two Western squads would be an understatement.
The 14s and 15s won their respective competitions by 10 and 17 points respectively, wrapping up their minor premierships with several games of the regular season still up their sleeve.
They'll be looking to see off upset attempts from two teams who finished the regular season in third place on each ladder.
Under 15s coach Scott Mutton is hoping for another great atmosphere from family and supporters during what's expected to be challenging matches at the Sydney ground.
"It's going to be a great experience for the players, coming through the semi-finals and now a grand final. It's great having both the 14s and 15s there, and even last week had a great club vibe at the ground," he said.
"It'll be hot, which is unfortunate because the teams haven't played in that all year, and being on synthetic will make that slightly worse."
The under 15s won their way through to the grand final in thrilling circumstances last weekend, scoring with just four minutes remaining in extra-time to win 1-0 against Nepean.
Western's 14s were in great touch from the outset of their semi-final as they recorded a 3-1 victory against North West Sydney.
"Our 15s will play Manly, and they play a similar style of football to us. They're a better football team than Nepean but they're a less physical side. I just want to see the boys put in a good performance," Mutton said.
"The 14s have had some close battles against Blacktown this year so I expect that one to be a really good game as well."
Mutton said there's been plenty of buzz among his players about the upcoming finale.
"For the younger players the grand final is 'it' for them, so when they won the minor premiership I really had to pump them up about it. That's just how it is in Australia," he said.
"Unfortunately Glenn [Muchena] picked up a red card, which was a poor decision, so we'll be missing him. We're looking forward to it though and it should be a really good day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.