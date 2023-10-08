CELEBRATING the completion of 13 years of schooling has seen students at MacKillop College, Bathurst embrace a different costume for each day of the week.
During the second-last week of their high school education, students embraced a different theme for each day of the week.
On Monday, students dressed as characters from the Little Miss and Mister Men series by Roger Hargreves.
On Tuesday, the theme was Teacher Tuesday, and students dressed in their favourite educators' attire.
For Thursday's theme, the girls threw it back to their early years, and dressed in primary school dresses, as well as any iconic outfits from their youth.
And on Friday, the girls dressed as Dads on Vacay, sporting socks and sandals, high-waisted shorts and daggy shirts.
During the week, students also spent their time reminiscing over their time together at the school, playing games, and practising for their end of year presentations.
