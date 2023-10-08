Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Year 12 students at MacKillop College Bathurst celebrated the end of school

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 9 2023 - 10:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CELEBRATING the completion of 13 years of schooling has seen students at MacKillop College, Bathurst embrace a different costume for each day of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.