MORE changes are looming for those making the drive to Sydney during a disrupted period on the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road.
Transport for NSW has already issued traffic alerts for the closure of one lane on Bells Line near Mount Tomah until Thursday, September 21 due to slope repair work and the closure of the Great Western Highway between Lithgow and Mount Victoria from 8pm this Monday, September 18 until 5am the next day.
In a new traffic alert, Transport for NSW says essential geotechnical work will reduce a section of the Great Western Highway at Forty Bends, six kilometres east of Lithgow, to one lane for a number of nights from this Sunday, September 17.
The work hours will be 11pm to 5am on Sunday, September 17 and 8pm to 5am from Monday, September 18 to Thursday, September 21.
During the work hours, the highway at Forty Bends will be back to one lane and alternating stop/slow traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place, according to Transport for NSW.
Motorists are being asked to allow an additional five minutes of travel time.
