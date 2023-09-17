Western Advocate
Up to 1000 students to be part of annual NAIDOC walk on September 18

Updated September 17 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Bathurst West Public School students Zahli McDermott, Trent Ross, CJ Jackson and Fraya Hudson celebrating the NAIDOC walk in 2022.
UP to 1000 school students will be part of the annual NAIDOC walk to be held in the CBD on Monday.

