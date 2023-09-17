UP to 1000 school students will be part of the annual NAIDOC walk to be held in the CBD on Monday.
The annual schools' NAIDOC walk, organised by the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, will be held on September 18 as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students come together to celebrate Wiradyuri culture.
The group will meet at Haymarket Reserve (on the corner of Durham and William streets) at 9.30am for a 10am start.
Students will march to Kings Parade to congregate and share lunch.
Bathurst Boys to the Bush will be supplying lunch on the day, manning the barbecue and drink station to feed the students and keep them refreshed.
In addition to the sausage sizzle, some traditional bush tucker will be available for students to try.
Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO ToniLee Scott said it was an excellent opportunity to bring all schools together and the event is one of her favourites of the year.
"Bathurst is growing, we have so many schools and so many students that love to celebrate their local culture and it's a great opportunity to get together and share a meal and have a yarn," she said.
"This year it is great to work with Boys to the Bush, who have come on board to support us by providing and cooking lunch and having a presence on the day."
Bathurst Boys to the Bush location manager Kurt Hancock said it was a great opportunity to be involved in such a significant event on the local calendar.
"Our Local Land Council create so many amazing opportunities for our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids," he said.
"Boys to the Bush love working with these guys, and with 55 per cent of the young fellas we work with identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, we were really excited about being involved."
This year's theme, "For our Elders", acknowledges the contributions of Elders, past and present, and the significant role they play.
Ms Scott said it is a very simple but significant reason for coming together.
"To acknowledge our Elders, and to acknowledge each other."
