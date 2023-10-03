CLEOPATRA, Mary Queen of Scots, and Queen Charlotte all walked the runway at MacKillop College Bathurst as part of the school's Ancient and Medieval Day.
The event, which was held on Friday, September 15, is part of the history curriculum at the school, and called for students to dress as a character from either ancient or medieval history.
During the day, students were also able to participate in an abundance of ancient activities.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
There was a giant feast, a medieval dance, candle making, and an archery session.
There was also a display of an array of artefacts from historical time periods, which was accompanied by a presentation based on these items.
Snacks were also provided by MacKillop hospitality students, to help keep the Year 7 students entertained, and well nourished.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.