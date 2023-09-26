SINCE Bathurst Council implemented the CBD CCTV scheme, 76 businesses have installed Closed Circuit Television in the Central Business District. Does McDonald's Bathurst need to be next?
There have been an additional 20 businesses that have applied for the $500 grant from council, in a scheme aimed to detect and convict criminal offenders.
This year is the eighth year of the program, and this year, as well as recent years, there have been very few applicants for CCTV funding.
This has councillors questioning whether the program needs to head in a new direction.
A direction towards the McDonald's car park.
"During the last couple of rounds, we have received one, or none, or very few applications for funding for CCTV," said Deputy Mayor Benjamin Fry.
"That's made the council think about the longevity of the program and whether we need to change our tact.
"So, council staff have been putting up reports to the next council meeting that ... we perhaps install CCTV at the back car park of McDonald's."
The back car park of the popular fast food chain is Crown Land, and is available to the community, patrons of McDonald's, and those looking for meeting place, or a pit-stop.
Due to the hive of activity, council is contemplating the CCTV as a potential crime preventative.
"This car park sees a lot of activity, whether it's car swapping, meeting up, general parking for city use, and many other reasons, so it could be of benefit to the city to have CCTV here," Cr Fry said.
"We have had incidents reported here before, of unsavoury behaviour, so a CCTV system might be money well spent."
Though the grant has ended for the year, Cr Fry said that he, and other council staff will put a report to the next council meeting suggesting that the funds from the program are used to install cameras in the car park.
There is also the possibility that the CCTV funding program might head in an entirely new direction in the years to come.
After conversations with the Chifley Police District, Cr Fry said that he learnt that lighting is also very promising in the realm of crime prevention.
"They have data to show that as a preventative crime measure, lighting dark areas is actually more effective than CCTV," he said.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, officer in charge of Bathurst Police Station said that both light and CCTV work together to assist in the prevention and detection of criminal activity.
"Lighting and CCTV both play equal parts in relation to prevention," he said.
"Obviously CCTV is there and police and council have access to the CCTV and we can see if something is occurring, and therefore can go and attend straight away.
"And if something is well lit, it can deter people from undertaking criminal activity."
Mr Cogdell said that installing cameras to the back car park of McDonald's would be very beneficial to the community, as it utilised all hours of the day and night.
"It's could be a means to make sure that people are safe in the area," he said.
