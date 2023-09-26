Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst council to consider CCTV in the McDonald's car park

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SINCE Bathurst Council implemented the CBD CCTV scheme, 76 businesses have installed Closed Circuit Television in the Central Business District. Does McDonald's Bathurst need to be next?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.