Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bulldogs Verdelho defeats Panthers to defend their Bathurst Netball Association A grade crown

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN hot conditions more akin to a summer's day it was Bulldogs Verdelho who kept cool heads to prevail in Saturday's Bathurst Netball Association A grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.