IN hot conditions more akin to a summer's day it was Bulldogs Verdelho who kept cool heads to prevail in Saturday's Bathurst Netball Association A grade grand final.
Bulldogs defended their title by beating Panthers 47-40 in a game that was almost evenly poised at half-time.
With just a one point lead to their name at the main break the minor premier Bulldogs squad showed the mental and netball skills of a champion team to pull clear of their challengers over a strong second half.
Bulldogs coach Kate Burns said it was a satisfying way to see out the season.
"They came back at us a few times throughout the game so it was nice that we could have a bit of lead towards the end there so it wasn't quite so stressful," she laughed.
"We were six up at the end of the first quarter but then only one up at half-time so they definitely made us earn it.
"We've got strong players across the court, so it doesn't matter who we rotate around - which was always the plan today in the warmer weather. In the last quarter we actually tried a different combination that we haven't actually done all season, which was putting Jess [Matthews] into wing attack, and that worked well.
"This is the third time the club's won two or more years in a row. There's been runs in the past where we've had success and others where we've missed the finals so it's been so nice to be so consistent over the last few years."
It was a tough result for the Panthers, who did manage to take back the lead briefly in the second quarter before they were forced to play catch up netball for the rest of the match.
Captain Maddi Johnson was proud of the fight her side showed every time the Bulldogs threatened to get a long way ahead.
"We all played really well. The thing about our team is that we always support each other," she said.
"In the moments where we were down and out we got behind each other and showed a lot of camaraderie. I'm so proud of how everyone played.
"The defence was great out there for both teams. Izzy [Gilkes] and I worked really well together. She's a new addition and it's been such a pleasure to play alongside her in the centre."
After trading early goals in the first quarter Bulldogs began to pull clear in the run towards the break, with goal attack Alisha Glasgow landing all her shots and receiving great service from teammates Molly Dowling and Teagan Edwards.
The Bulldogs' 13-7 advantage act the break was slowly eaten into by the Panthers, who began to show a little more patience in their build up play and circle entries.
Their defensive trio of Thalia Ruming, Johnson and Isobel Gilkes also started to force more Bulldogs turnovers and brought their side back into the game - even getting their squad ahead for a brief moment.
The Verdelho squad looked more rushed than Panthers but their better shooting percentage saw them carry a slender 23-22 advantage into half-time.
It was in second chance opportunities and strong rebounding at both ends of the court where the Bulldogs began to outshine the Panthers in the third quarter.
The new Edwards-Matthews combination were also linking up well in the front court to give themselves plenty of shot attempts from as close to the hoop as possible.
At the start of the final quarter some great shooting from Panthers' Abi WIlliams kept her side within reach but a couple of turnovers saw Bulldogs get themselves out to a 43-35 lead with under five minutes to go.
From there it was an evenly contested run to full-time, as Bulldogs locked up their second straight crown.
BULLDOGS VERDELHO 47 defeated PANTHERS 40
