FOR some who have lost loved ones, it was an initiative close to their hearts.
For others, it was about trying to make a difference and raise awareness.
But for all who participated in the 2023 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer initiative, it was doing their bit to raise vital funds to go towards cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
And what a successful fundraising effort it was, with this year's campaign raising an amazing $94,000, and donations to Cancer Council will continue to be accepted until the end of September.
The overall winner for this year's event was Kate Gullifer, who alone raised just under $19,000.
As well as raising the most money, Ms Gullifer also took out the People's Choice Award for her routine, which proved a crowd favourite.
"I am not a dancer by any means, so it was very much a 'let's see what happens' moment," she said.
"My dance school was amazing, so that really helped me pump up for it. Once that Proud Mary banger came on, I was going for it, really shaking that tassel dress," Ms Gullifer said, laughing.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While enjoying the experience, the initiative was incredibly close to Ms Gullifer's heart, after losing her sister Amy to cancer less than two years ago.
She said being able to raise so much money for the cause, during such a tough economical time, was very heart-warming.
"Having this much support within our community just shows the quality people we have in our town," Ms Gullifer said.
"My friends and family really wanted to give back to this cause after what my family has endured in the last 18 months.
"It was very humbling and heart-warming knowing that the effort put in showed in financial reward for this great cause."
One of the other local stars to take to the dance floor, in what was a history making performance, was Tanya-Lee Holmes.
Ms Holmes performed her routine in her wheelchair, which was a first in the history of the Bathurst Dance for Cancer gala night.
"I gave it everything I had and had the best time doing it," she said.
"The night was amazing, everyone that performed was sensational and the bar was set extremely high.
"I couldn't have done it without the wonderful ladies from Bathurst Academy of Dance. The event was wonderful to be a part of, so much fun and each and every one of the ladies who performed and raised money worked so hard and were so supportive of each other.
"At the end of the day we were all there to raise money for a good cause and have fun! And that's exactly what we all did."
A Cancer Council representative said the night couldn't have gone any better, and all of the stars did an amazing job both on and off the dance floor during the campaign.
Joining Ms Gullifer and Ms Holmes was Julia Maher, Mel Proust, Kobie Benn, Tammy Small and Victoria Bird, who all put on fantastic performances.
