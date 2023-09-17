SUN'S out, runners out. A great time was had by all who participated this the 2023 Edgell Jog.
From professional runners who clocked under 25 minutes for the 7.5-kilometre event, to families out there having fun, the community run attracted almost 500 participants.
Four of the 497 runners were Bathurst locals Isaac Canham, Erin Munro and their girls Ruby and Madison, who ran together as a family for the first time.
Mr Canham said it was something different to do to get everyone out of the house, on what was a beautiful sunny morning.
While Ruby and Madison both enjoy running events at school, and Mr Canham is a regular runner himself, Ms Munro was tackling the course as a newbie.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"They wanted to make me get out of bed early on a Sunday," she said, laughing.
"They'll all beat me, they've already told me their not waiting, so I'll just meet them at the end after the finish."
In addition to all of the Bathurst residents who joined the run, the event also attracted a lot of out-of-towners.
Melinda and seven-year-old Hudson Gilmore drove over from Oberon to participate in the running event.
While Ms Gilmore is a regular Edgell Jog participant, it was Hudson's first experience tackling the track.
"He's a little bit nervous, but we live on a farm and he likes running around out there," Ms Gilmore said.
"I said in the car, 'Mate, don't go full ball when we first start, just slow and steady does it and we'll get to the end'."
Bathurst Edgell Jog committee member Ray Stapley was very pleased to see almost 500 participants with their running shoes on, ready to take on the 47th running of the event.
And with $5 from every entry this year going to Veritas House, he was pleased to say they were donating just under $2500 to the local organisation.
Mr Stapley thanked everyone for their involvement in the 2023 event.
From the runners, to the volunteers, all of the sponsors and the pre-event entertainment, everyone put in a lot of effort to make Sunday morning, September 17, a success.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.