Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Perthville Public School celebrates 150 years in the community

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUGH a lot has changed in 150 years, the communal spirit of Perthville Public remains strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.