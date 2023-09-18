THOUGH a lot has changed in 150 years, the communal spirit of Perthville Public remains strong.
The small county school celebrated its 150th anniversary in style, with hundreds of community members, past and present, gathering on the grounds to join the festivities.
Relieving principal Nick Bullock said every member of the school put in a lot of effort to make the milestone celebrations a huge success.
From all of the artworks on display, to sporting memorabilia and important pieces of history, Mr Bullock said staff and students did a great job capturing the past 150 years.
"So from drawings of the old villages, to paintings, to bush rangers, we tried to acknowledge 150 years through our art," he said.
"One of our most moving pieces of art on the day was a portrait of Brian Booth [an Australian cricketer], done by our older children.
"He passed away earlier in the year and he was very well-known in the Perthville area.
"When Mrs Booth and some of her children came in to celebrate the day, they were really quite taken aback by the artwork and the tribute we had to him there."
Another amazing piece of art that was featured in the celebrations was a mural, painted by one of Perthville Public's teachers.
The mural was a bright and colourful representation of Perthville over the years, incorporating all of the town's landmarks and traits in the background.
The school also had a history display set up, with old sporting memorabilia, class photos and even a copy of the architectural design for the building that was constructed 150 years ago.
"To go with all of that, we had some community involvement going on outside as well," Mr Bullock said.
"So we engaged with our preschool and before and after school care to do some displays and some activities, and we had the rural fire service come up with their trucks."
While the festivities for the day finished off with a dinner at Panthers Bathurst, the celebrations will continue until the end of the year, with the school planning a few more fun activities for the rest of 2023.
