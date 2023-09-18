POLLETS Martial Arts Bathurst enjoyed a great warm up for the upcoming ISKA World Championships by producing strong performances at the Central Coast Championship.
A small group of fighters showed off their skills in the ideal hit-out before the big tournament, coming away with a number of victories and top three placings.
Jethro Hartmann, Krar Gaquit and Kirsten Kendrick all came away with multiple victories on the coast while Maj-lis Whitfield, Lolly McHugh, Weston Dearmer, Erin Miller and Weston Dearmer all finished either with placings or top four finishes.
Hanshi Ian Pollet said the timing of the Central Coast event in the month before the World Championships- starting October 18 - made it a big target for some members.
"It's a great lead up for the World Championships, which are coming up shortly. Two of them were first time fighters, and a lot of our advanced fighters did the tournament before this one and did very well, but couldn't make this one," he said.
"They're all still ready for the world champs, and I'll be training them for that special event. A lot of them will be fighting in a big range of events like the kata, the weapons, light fighting, point fighting, jiu jitsu and the koishiki - which is something we've been very good at.
"The entertainment and excitement of the day will certainly shine, and we'll have three days of it."
With a month until the team takes on the best fighters from around the world Pollet said it's time for the group to really knuckle down and
"The preparation will take up a lot of their thoughts and their time," he said.
"A lot of them are should to do very well. The Pollets national team is pretty big. We have Bathurst, Orange, Penrith, Mount Druitt, Castle Hill and Newcastle as our full-time centres.
"I travel to all those schools, and there's so much talent at Pollets. The country guys have been holding the torch for a long time and I'm sure for this one they'll continue to hold the torch."
Pollets Bathurst are expected to see a team of around 20 competitors to the world champs.
Following the tournament Pollet will venture to Japan to complete his 10th Dan grading, which would place him among truly elite company within the Goju school.
