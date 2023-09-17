Questions and answers: Housing forum this week will look to the future

WHAT is the future of housing? That will be the big question posed at a forum to be held in Bathurst this week.
Architects OutWest, with involvement from Bathurst Regional Council, has co-ordinated the forum and is asking that those attending register their interest by this Wednesday.
Topics at the forum will include:
According to Architects OutWest, the forum is for design practitioners, building professionals and volume and special needs housing providers.
Members of the community are also welcome to attend.
The forum will be held at Panthers Bathurst this Thursday, September 21 from noon to 5pm. Cost to attend will be $15 per person (payable on the day).
For further information and to register (by this Wednesday, September 20), contact Architects OutWest administering architect Ingrid Pearson on 0418 228 766 or ingrid@bigpond.com.
Ms Pearson says places at the forum will be limited.
