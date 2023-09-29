A MAGISTRATE has described herself as "seriously not impressed" with the behaviour of a man who punched a television because he was unhappy about the result of a sporting match.
Cody Wardman, 22, of Abercrombie Drive, Abercrombie, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to damaging property.
Police documents before the court said Wardman was at a home in Bathurst at about 12.15am on September 10 when he got angry about the result of a football game and punched a TV.
After he had an argument with another person in the home, Wardman went upstairs and punched a sliding cupboard door, according to police.
He caused about $700 worth of damage.
Police went to the home about five minutes later and arrested Wardman, who was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court this was Wardman's first criminal charge.
Ms Thackray then explained Wardman had taken steps to rectify the damage, which Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis deemed "refreshing".
"I'm seriously not impressed with how you acted," Ms Ellis said.
"If you blacked out, it must've been frightening to see what you had done."
Wardman was "given the benefit" of a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
