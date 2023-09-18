IT COULDN'T have been a better day to walk up William Street to celebrate Bathurst's Indigenous heritage.
While NAIDOC Week is traditionally celebrated in July, due Bathurst's winter climate, the community waits until the sun comes out in September to host the festivities.
The week kicks off on Monday, September 18, with a march up William Street, and the event just continues to grow in popularity according to Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer for Chifley Police District Percy Raveneau.
"We have our march in September and our NAIDOC Week in September mainly because of the weather," he said.
"It's the NAIDOC celebration, it doesn't matter what background you come from or what religion you are, everyone just gets involved.
"And it keeps getting bigger each year. People keep hearing about it and more people want to get involved, there's a lot of schools here because a lot of schools have Aboriginal staff and students."
Students, teachers, babies and other locals all met at Haymarket Reserve, on the corner of Durham and William streets, for the annual schools' NAIDOC walk.
The event is organised each year by the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, with participants marching up William Street and congregating in Kings Parade for an early lunch, with this year's barbecue manned by Boys to the Bush.
Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Tonilee Scott said it was an excellent opportunity to bring all local schools together.
"Bathurst is growing, we have so many schools and so many students that love to celebrate their local culture and it's a great opportunity to get together and share a meal and have a yarn," she said.
"This year it is great to work with Boys to the Bush, who have come on board to support us by providing and cooking lunch and having a presence on the day."
