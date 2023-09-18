RE: Change of leadership? Taylor and Fry to face competition for city's top two jobs (September 16).
AS a son of a former Bathurst Regional councillor and having a keen interest in council matters over many years and as a former participant of the tourism management committee, I have done a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis.
In my opinion, all councils are having problems with the SVR (special rate variation).
To lead Bathurst Regional Council forward, I would be happy to have Cr Taylor as mayor of this fine city and surrounding areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.