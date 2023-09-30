Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Scott Boardman in Bathurst Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
September 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A QUICK trip to the shops has resulted in more time off the road for a driver who said he was trying to help a friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.