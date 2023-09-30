A QUICK trip to the shops has resulted in more time off the road for a driver who said he was trying to help a friend.
Scott Christopher Boardman, 63, of Seymour Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to driving with a suspended licence.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the Seymour and Howick streets area in Bathurst at about 11.35am on July 27, 2023 when they saw a silver Suzuki Swift parked on the side of the road.
A check on the vehicle's registration showed the owner had a suspended licence until December 14, 2023 for medical reasons.
Police said that, as they did a U-turn, the driver - later identified as Boardman - left "in a quick fashion" along Seymour Street.
Boardman was pulled over by police a few moments later.
He was asked for his licence and police said he admitted to being suspended.
Police said he told them he had just driven down to the shops.
A self-represented Boardman told the court during sentencing that he doesn't "really have an excuse", after he explained that he took a friend to a phone box.
"I don't know what I will do next time if a friend wants help," he said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis warned Boardman not to drive as she convicted and disqualified him from getting behind the wheel for another three months.
