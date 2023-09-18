Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Your generosity during Legacy Week will make such a difference | Letter

By Bathurst Legacy President Jeff Cox
September 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MacKillop College students Amelie Fowler, Kelsie Richards and Addison Howell were among the students collecting for Legacy earlier this month.
MacKillop College students Amelie Fowler, Kelsie Richards and Addison Howell were among the students collecting for Legacy earlier this month.

ON behalf of Bathurst Legacy, I would like to thank residents in the local area for their generosity during Legacy Week, August 27 to September 2, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.