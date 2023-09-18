ON behalf of Bathurst Legacy, I would like to thank residents in the local area for their generosity during Legacy Week, August 27 to September 2, 2023.
The support of the public for families of veterans who have given their lives or health continues to allow Legacy to support them in many ways.
Legacy was established in Melbourne 100 years ago to provide services to the families of Australian Defence Force members who lost their life or health in World War One.
Some 60,000 service personnel were killed and more than 150,000 were wounded, leaving tens of thousands of veterans, partners and children without adequate support in the wake of the war.
Today there are 44 Legacy clubs throughout Australia and one in London, providing emotional, social and financial support to the families of veterans of World War Two, the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, Vietnam War, campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan and peacekeeping operations.
There are 43,000 individuals and families across Australia who are supported by more than 3600 volunteer members or Legatees.
In particular, I would like to thank the Army Reserves and students from all of the local high schools who assisted to sell our iconic badges, bears and other items.
If anyone missed us, they can donate at legacy.com.au/legacy-week.
