Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Michael Townsend in Bathurst Court for driving while disqualified

By Court Reporter
October 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAGISTRATE has warned jail could be on the cards for a 47-year-old man should he get behind the wheel again after he was caught driving when he shouldn't have been.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.