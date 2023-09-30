A MAGISTRATE has warned jail could be on the cards for a 47-year-old man should he get behind the wheel again after he was caught driving when he shouldn't have been.
Michael John Townsend, of Mitre Street, West Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said Townsend was in the driver's seat of a Holden Rodeo utility travelling in the Lambert and Stewart streets area in Bathurst when he was stopped by police at about 6.50am on August 13.
Townsend was asked for his licence and police said he explained that he had left it at home, but then changed his story to say he was disqualified.
Police confirmed the status of Townsend's licence through Roads and Maritime Services records, which showed he couldn't drive until January 26, 2024.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis began sentencing by saying Townsend had an "interesting" traffic record, which included a previous driving while disqualified charge, along with drug and PCA matters.
A self-represented Townsend told Ms Ellis he sold his ute to make sure there is "no temptation" to drive in the future.
He was then convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.
"Do not drive," Ms Ellis warned.
"If you want to end up in jail, go ahead. But don't blow this."
