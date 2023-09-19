IT was a hit last year and now it's back.
Following a successful inaugural high tea held last year for the city's five Probus clubs, preparations are in hand for the second edition.
Probus Friendship Day Committee member Ingrid Pearson says Probus clubs in the South Pacific region celebrate the organisation each year in the month of October.
On Friday, October 20, Ms Pearson says the city's five Probus clubs will come together at the Bathurst RSL Club for "friendship, fellowship and fun".
"During lunch, there will be entertainment, a trivia quiz, lucky door prizes and games with prizes," she said.
"The event will be attended by members of the five Probus clubs in Bathurst. Their partners, friends and anyone wishing to find out more about Probus are most welcome."
READ ALSO:
The cost for the Friendship Day Lunch is $40 and those who would like to attend are asked to contact one of the clubs if they would like to attend.
"Probus offers exciting opportunities for retirees to meet and be part of a social club to share meaningful experiences and connections through activities and outings, resulting in thriving clubs in Bathurst," Ms Pearson said.
"We also care about our local community by often supporting local businesses financially through our activities and outings."
Those who would like to attend a monthly meeting at a Probus club of Bathurst are able to choose from:
Or one of the various clubs that meet at Panthers Bathurst:
"Members, their guests and visitors are most welcome to participate in Probus clubs' activities and outings," Ms Pearson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.