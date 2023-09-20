Probus Club of Bathurst Plains and Bathurst Combined Probus Club at a joint event at Rockley. Picture by Bill Deeley.

IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate will be having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Probus Club of Bathurst Plains.



The Probus Club of Bathurst Plains was founded in 1989.



Our first president was Max Kingston.



The club is still going strong with just over 50 members and is always ready to welcome more into the club.

The club is a men's only club that meets every second Wednesday of the month at 10am for a 10.30am start at Panthers Bathurst.



The club strives to have a guest speaker at each of its meetings.

On the last Wednesday of the month, members get together for a casual coffee and chat.

Every Monday morning, a group enjoys a riverside walk. Everyone is welcome.

The club's aim is to have as many local seniors as possible enjoy fun, friendship and fellowship.



Members also enjoy luncheons and trips away to attractions in NSW, plus interstate.



Wives and partners are always welcome.

For more information, contact the club's membership director Max Elms on 6331 3965 or president Brian Hanrahan on 0448 904 337.