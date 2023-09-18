EGLINTON is still celebrating its maiden Bathurst District Football men's premier league title.
The boys in blue and yellow defeated CSU FC on Sunday, September 17, the 3-2 result redemption for the club after it suffered defeat to the same opposition in the 2022 decider.
After CSU FC had drawn level twice throughout the match after trailing 1-0 and 2-1, it was Eglinton's James Baker that scored the winner with just seven minutes remaining.
All senior winners on Sunday included:
