Our People

Cadia's Caroline Morris the NSW Apprentice of the Year

By Staff Reporters
September 19 2023 - 4:00pm
As the first woman to complete a fitter machinist apprenticeship at Cadia in over 20 years, Caroline Morris is making waves.

