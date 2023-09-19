As the first woman to complete a fitter machinist apprenticeship at Cadia in over 20 years, Caroline Morris is making waves.
Now she's been named NSW's Apprentice of the Year and is inspiring other young women to pursue trades.
Ms Morris, who lives in Kelso, was presented the top accolade at the NSW Training Awards in Sydney on Friday, September 15.
After high school, Ms Morris worked in the agricultural industry and was considering her next steps, deciding to weight up the 'must-haves' of her potential careers.
"I wanted to work with my hands, stay living regionally and to develop a future-proof career," Ms Morris said.
"An apprenticeship achieved all three goals, so I applied to be a Fitter Machinist at a mine."
Kicking off her Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade in 2019, Ms Morris loved the dynamic setting.
"I worked on a variety of equipment: mill machinery, pumps and crushers - we need to be across it all," she said.
And the balance of theory and practical at Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations suited her.
"The on-the-job training supported by classroom learning helped me develop technical capabilities and build self-confidence."
Unfortunately, she did experience some barriers despite excelling in her qualification.
"Being one of a few female apprentices is challenging," she said.
"I've encountered old-fashioned attitudes from some people. However, I don't pay much attention. I'm here to do my job like anyone else and I take pride in achieving my best."
Ms Morris, who now lives at Kelso, has been inspired to share her knowledge and take on leadership positions. Though the spotlight isn't something she craves, she's made her voice heard in the hope of encouraging others.
"I want to show young people, especially young girls, that there are great opportunities available for them in trades. Being trade-qualified opens doors for everyone," she added.
Cadia General Manager, Mick Dewar said Ms Morris' hard work has had a broad impact on the community.
"Caroline's success with this award reflects her hard work and commitment to continuous learning. Her dedication and skill development sets Caroline apart as an exceptional apprentice who is making valuable contributions to the broader Newcrest team and our community," Mr Dewar said.
