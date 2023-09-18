RE: Dedication and empathy: Melinda says goodbye after many, many kilometres (September 5).
As a former board member of Bathurst Community Transport Group (BCTG), I too would like to congratulate Melinda O'Sullivan for her hard work and the thankless hours and commitment to the clients of BCTG and wish her well into her retirement.
Melinda as the full-time driver and the full complement of volunteers that made up BCTG and their collective dedication and empathy towards clients they assisted cannot be measured.
Melinda is a diamond-plated, classy lady with an absolute heart of gold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.