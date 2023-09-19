THEY'VE continually proven themselves at a local, regional and state level - now Jenna Gallagher and Charlotte Lovett are ready to show the rest of Australia what they're capable of.
The Bathurst Cycling Club duo are ready to give their all at the AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Championships which are set to get underway on Thursday at Shepparton, Victoria.
The pair will go for glory in the time trial, criterium and road race events, with Gallagher to contest the girls under 15s division and Lovett to compete in girls under 17s.
Gallagher will look to continue her run of form that she showed during the NSW Junior Road Championships at Kurri Kurri, where she won silver across her road race, criterium and time trial rides.
She also collected her runner-up prize for the NSW/ACT Northwave Junior Road Series at the championships, having finished a close second to Illawarra rival - and now state teammate - Lucy Allen.
Gallagher said her recent state championship results were pleasing, and she's keen to build upon those efforts at a national level.
"I was pretty happy with those races. The time trial was good, and that was quite hard because there was a headwind pretty much the whole way
"The crit was good. I probably didn't race that one as smart as I would have liked, but that's okay.
"In the road race things didn't really play out the way I wanted them to, when the strongest girl attacked from the start, so that was the front of the race gone but I still managed to win the sprint for second.
"Making this state team was definitely a goal. I'm hoping to do well at nationals, but that doesn't necessarily mean winning all of my races. If I just have a good race that would make me happy, but a placing is always nice."
Lovett had been feeling confident about her cycling leading up to the state championships but was sick for her races.
She's hoping for some improvement when heading to Sheapparton fully fit.
"This will be my second time at road nationals," she said.
"Of the races there I'd say my preference would be the road race.
"I felt lately like I'd been riding pretty well but coming up to states I fell sick.
"Riding out here has been going well. I'd cut back before states and I'll be doing the same before nationals. I'll be doing some rollers down in Shepparton but there won't be any major training leading up to it."
Gallagher's younger sister, Nadia, also completed a silver sweep in her events at the NSW Junior Road Championships in the under 9s age group.
Bathurst teammate Audrey Smith won bronze in all her races in the same division, while Sebastian Gallagher and Hamish Smith each picked up top six results at the event.
Time trials at the national championships for both Jenna Gallagher and Lovett will take place on Thursday, with the road race to follow on Friday and the criterium to round it all out on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bathurst will also be represented at the masters portion of the championships through Jack Cannon and Toireasa Gallagher.
Gallagher will be on hand as coach for the NSW team at the junior championships.
