QUEER stories are very much in focus in two events this coming week.
Queer Screen Film Festival Best of the Fest is coming to CSU Bathurst on Thursday, September 21 at the Ponton Theatre on the CSU campus.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to discover talented filmmakers and their exceptional storytelling abilities.
Festival tickets are $12 each, with $10 of every ticket sale going towards the Charles Sturt University Ally Network to fund LGBTIQA+ initiatives.
Arts OutWest is very pleased to support this initiative by Charles Sturt University and headspace Bathurst.
WHILE The Men Are Away is a new SBS TV series shot around the Central West.
The World War Two drama series has a queer lens on life on the land for those at home during the war.
The series is created and produced by local Orange production company Arcadia, and shot on Wiradjuri country across Orange, Millthorpe and Carcoar, including the beautiful heritage estate of Ammerdown, the iconic main street of Millthorpe and the idyllic Rose Orchard.
To celebrate the release of the series and to thank the community for their contributions to the series, on screen and behind the scenes, the first three episodes will be screened in a special free event on Sunday, September 24 at See Saw Wines outside of Orange.
The screening will commence at 7pm with a short introduction by the creator Alexandra Burke, director Elissa Down (The Black Balloon), head writer and co-creator Kim Wilson (The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, Deadloch) and producer Lisa Shaunessy.
Three episodes (each 26 minutes long) of the series will be shown in a special sneak preview before it goes to air on SBS on September 27.
BATHURST Regional Art Gallery has announced a partnership with Bathurst Grange Distillery, the BRAG x BGD Summer Gin Art Competition.
This is a fantastic opportunity for regional artists to showcase their work with an internationally award-winning Australian gin label.
The successful artwork and artist name will be featured on Bathurst Grange Distillery's 2023 Summer Gin bottle label, sold in NSW and online across Australia.
The winning artist will also receive a cash prize of $1000 and a foyer space exhibition at BRAG in 2024, including a $500 artist fee sponsored by Bathurst Grange Distillery.
MEANWHILE, the deadline for entering the BRAGS Art Fair has been extended to October 10.
Artists from the Bathurst Regional Council district and surrounding areas, including the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Cowra, Orange and Mudgee, are invited to participate in the biennial selling exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Visit the BRAG website for details.
OTHER regional visual art competitions and call-outs closing soon include:
WAYOUT Artspace 2024 exhibition applications. Close November 1. Get your applications in to exhibit at the highly esteemed WAYOUT Artspace in Kandos. Details here.
Homeground at Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC), Dubbo. Closes October 20. A dedicated exhibition space within the WPCC gallery, enabling emerging regional artists living and/or practising in the Central West (within a 100km radius of Dubbo) to focus and expand their skills under the guidance of a professional gallery. Details here.
Hidden Treasures at Orange Regional Gallery. By October 6. Calling for donations. Hidden Treasures is an art sale fundraising event for Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery (FORG) where anyone can donate artworks - professional, amateur, novice and emerging artists. Details here.
Back Creek Art Show. Closes October 1. For the Spring Into Art festival in Newbridge, October 20-22. Details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.