A POTENTIAL new competition, cheaper entry fees and promising early interest from teams.
There's plenty of reasons for players to get excited ahead of the new Bathurst Touch Football season, which is set to begin on October 23.
Registrations for the new summer season opened on Sunday, where senior team fees will be $850 a side and junior teams who play in senior competitions will be $550. Junior fees will be $250 a side.
Bathurst Touch Football's Tony Lewis said there's the potential to create a more competitive and exciting season if the competition can generate similar or stronger numbers than what they saw in 2022-23.
"We moved the women to Wednesday night last season. With the fields being flooded it meant we had to accommodate for that," he said.
"We polled the women's competition at the end of last season and they're happy to stay on Wednesday night. That'll alleviate some problems.
"We'll also move the over 30 men to a Monday night and we'll also be looking at introducing an over 35s women's competition.
"I think that will lead to less disparity in the women's competition because there was a big difference between the top and bottom sides last season."
All junior grades will now be back on a Monday night for 2023-24, after some girls matches were moved to a Wednesday night last season.
There's also been a restructuring to fees and registrations for the new season.
"Nomination fees are decreasing but Touch Australia have put a levy of $22 on each person, so we felt we couldn't have people paying that on top of their regular registration - hence we've reduced fees this season," Lewis said.
"Registrations can be completed online only and close a week out from the competition starting, which gives us time to get the schedule together.
"We've peaked at 140 sides and were down to 120 last year, so we're still recovering a bit from the state of the fields and COVID as well."
Team registration forms can be completed at touchfootballbathurst.com.au and nominations close on October 17.
Semi-finals for the season, in a first versus second and third versus fourth format, will take place from February 26.
Grand finals will be March 11 and 13.
