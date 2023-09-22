THE CONDITIONS were hot and heated on Saturday, September 18, and it wasn't just because of the weather.
Proctor Park hosted five competitive junior grand finals, with five different winners across the grand final.
READ MORE:
Gulgong Lions, the dominant team all season, defeated Macquarie United 4-1 in the under 12s, before Oberon United Wolves claimed an upset win against Macquarie United in the under 13s following a penalty shootout.
In the under 14s grand final, which the Western Advocate was at, Churches United got up 2-1 against Macquarie United, while in the under 15s Eglinton defeated Collegians 3-2 in back-and-forth game.
Scots All Saints College took honours in the under 16s grand final, after defeated Lithgow Workies Redbacks 2-1.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.