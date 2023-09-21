Chance to make that lifestyle change

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday September 22: 1772 Freemantle Road, Milkers Flat:
Located in the gorgeous setting of Milkers Flat, 1772 Freemantle Road is the opportunity of a lifetime. A short 25 minute drive to Bathurst and just three hours from the vibrant Sydney CBD, listing agent Michael Lund said that the turn-key property offers the lifestyle change than many people have been looking for.
"The spectacular four-bedroom, two-bathroom solar passive homestead, is certified and accredited under the international standard ISO50001:2001," he said. "Built in 2015, the home has a lovely warmth, with natural light flooding the house."
There are many feature that help make the home stand out. The kitchen is simply stunning with solid timber bench tops, colourful splash-backs, and an island bench with twin sink and pop-up power point. There is also a 900mm cooktop and stove, convenient walk-in pantry, and an abundance of storage space.
There are two living areas and a dining area, providing plenty of room to come together as a family or enjoy your own space. The home is kept comfortable all year round thanks to the combustion wood heater and split system air conditioner
The homestead contains four bedrooms, each generous in size, with three providing built-in robes. The main bedroom has an ideal walk-in robe and private ensuite. It also offers sweeping views across the outdoor deck, making it the perfect parents retreat.
Designed for the landscape in which it nestles, the house is cosy in winter and cool in summer. With wall to wall north-facing glass, the remarkable natural scenery and abundant bird life can be viewed from kitchen through to main bedroom.
Michael said the features continued when you head outdoors. "Stepping outside, you gain an instant appreciation for the time and effort taken to create this wonderful oasis," he said. "It also incorporates a shaded entertaining deck, Colorbond shed suited to car storage with powered workshop, and a second Colorbond shed which is perfect for storing machinery."
A highlight of the 1772 Freemantle Road is the one-bedroom, self-contained studio apartment, which is ideal for visiting guests or larger families.
Other features include five water tanks providing excellent water security, established organic fruit and nut trees, and a separate fenced paddock fit for animal husbandry.
