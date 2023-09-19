Western Advocate
Bathurst council's September 20, 2023 meeting to be held elsewhere

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 19 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
AFTER a supersized crowd at its August, 2023 ordinary meeting, Bathurst Regional Council will change venues to enable more people to attend its next public forum.

