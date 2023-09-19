AFTER a supersized crowd at its August, 2023 ordinary meeting, Bathurst Regional Council will change venues to enable more people to attend its next public forum.
The public forum will precede general business at the September 20, 2023 ordinary meeting, which will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
Council's general manager, David Sherley, said the meeting was being moved from the civic centre in anticipation of a large crowd.
"Council is expecting a large turnout, which is why the meeting has moved to BMEC," he said.
A typical council meeting generally attracts around 15 people in the public gallery, but the August, 2023 meeting had people spilling out into the hallway, even after seating in the chamber was expanded.
It was the first council meeting to be held following the announcement of a potential application for a special rate variation (SRV) of almost 70 per cent over two years, and community members were keen to have their say at the night's public forum.
Mr Sherley said council is confident BMEC will be able to accommodate the anticipated crowd.
As for how long the public forum could take, he is leaving that decision up to the mayor and councillors.
"The conduct of the meeting is one for the mayor and the council, who will monitor the flow of business," he said.
In August, the public forum ran for around two hours before general business was able to commence.
The public forum was quite heated, with some community members in the room and hallway acting in an aggressive manner.
Mr Sherley said council expects people to "behave appropriately" during the September meeting, a sentiment echoed by councillor Warren Aubin.
Although he understands people are angry about the potential SRV, he doesn't want to see a repeat of the behaviour he witnessed a month ago.
"The conduct has to be done in an orderly fashion," Cr Aubin said.
"It can't turn into a slinging match and people yelling from the public when it's not their turn and, even in the last meeting, people were swearing in the audience.
"It can't come to that. It's got to be orderly."
Public forum will commence at 6pm on Wednesday, September 20.
