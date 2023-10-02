Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Zackery Kearney in Bathurst Court for having illegal weapons

By Court Reporter
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was found to have illegal knives has been told that ignorance is not an excuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.