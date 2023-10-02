A MAN who was found to have illegal knives has been told that ignorance is not an excuse.
Zackery Kearney, 20, of Stack Street, Windradyne, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to two counts of having a prohibited weapon.
Police documents before the court said police went to a home on Seymour Street in Bathurst at about 11.20am on August 2, 2023 in relation to an order.
During a search, police said they came across a number of bladed weapons throughout Kearney's home.
Police said they found a "zombie" knife and a flick knife.
Kearney said the weapons were his and that he didn't have a permit for them, according to police.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters told the court her client had bought the knives from a shop and "thought they weren't prohibited" because they were easily accessible.
Ms Masters then explained this was Kearney's first criminal matter.
"While ignorance may be an explanation, it is not an excuse," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"Part of this job is to look at the potential for danger. Having a weapon is dangerous because of what could happen.
"I would urge you to get another habit."
Kearney was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for 12 months.
