A WOMAN will have to find another means of travel for the next year, after her licence was taken away for driving with drugs.
Belinda Lee Matthews, 40, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 of driving with an illegal drug in her blood.
Court documents state Matthews was stopped behind the wheel of a blue Holden Commodore on Bant Street in Bathurst for random testing about 9.20pm on April 19, 2023.
After Matthews gave police her licence, she was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
The court heard Matthews was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she tested positive for cannabis and meth.
"I've been so good recently," she said to police.
A forensic analysis of Matthews' sample confirmed the presence of both drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Matthews aloud in open court and found the charge proved in her absence.
Ms Ellis then noted this was Matthews third driving with drug charge.
Matthews was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
