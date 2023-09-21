NOMINATIONS are now open for the NSW Sports Awards 2023.
The awards celebrate the achievements of athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and organisations within NSW.
This is great timing: many of the winter sports seasons wrapped up over the weekend as an array of nailbiting grand finals took place.
If you know someone deserving of recognition, you can nominate them to receive this recognition for their hard work contributing to the local sporting community and passion for sport.
Since 2017, the NSW Sports Awards and the NSW Hall of Champions induction have been presented at the NSW Champions of Sport ceremony.
This year's event will be held on Monday, November 20 at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour.
Nominations must be endorsed by a Sport NSW member organisation and are for achievements from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.
Nominations will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Visit www.sportnsw.com.au/news/2023-nsw-sports-awards-nominations-are-now-open/ for more information.
