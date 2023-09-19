Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

After some warm weather, Bathurst to go through a few days of cooler weather

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst has been enjoying a warm spell, but a cold snap is ahead
Bathurst has been enjoying a warm spell, but a cold snap is ahead

BATHURST has been enjoying a nice spell of warm weather, but that will be briefly over, as the mercury drops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.