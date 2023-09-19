Bathurst has been enjoying a warm spell, but a cold snap is ahead

BATHURST has been enjoying a nice spell of warm weather, but that will be briefly over, as the mercury drops.
The temperature hit a high of 28.4 degrees on Monday, September 18, the warmest day for Bathurst since early March.
It comes after a fairly warm weekend that brought 26 on Saturday and 25.7 on Sunday, on top of a high of 27 forecast for Bathurst on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But that warm weather will be halted on Thursday and and Friday, as a cold snap (by spring standards) will bring a high of 17 and 19 degrees respectively.
The mercury is also expected to drop to a low of just 2 degrees on Friday and Saturday, as well as a low of 1 on Sunday.
The weekend is expected to bring warmer maximums, with a high of 21 and 22 on Saturday and Sunday respectively, before a high of 25 on Monday.
