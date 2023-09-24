A GREAT time was had by all who participated this the 2023 Edgell Jog.
From professional runners who clocked under 25 minutes for the 7.5-kilometre event, to families out there having fun, the community run attracted almost 500 participants.
In addition to all of the Bathurst residents who joined the run, the event also attracted a lot of out-of-towners.
Bathurst Edgell Jog committee member Ray Stapley was very pleased to see almost 500 participants with their running shoes on, ready to take on the 47th edition of the event.
And with $5 from every entry this year going to Veritas House, he was pleased to say they were donating just under $2500 to the local organisation.
Mr Stapley thanked everyone for their involvement in the 2023 event.
