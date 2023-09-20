THEY endured two hours of game time in unusually hot September weather, with the additional pressure of grand final day weighing on their shoulders, the Western NSW FC under 15s team persevered for a memorable victory.
Western had to go the distance against Manly Warringah in Saturday's Association Youth League grand final after the game finished 1-all at the end of extra-time and forced the club's into a penalty shoot out.
With a title on the line Western's young crew weren't shaken by the occasion as they put away all five of their attempts for a 5-3 victory in the shoot out and a win that the team are sure to remember for the rest of their careers.
In the process Western completed a rare unbeaten season of football.
Minor premiers Western and rivals Manly couldn't find the back of the net after 90 minutes of football but Western thought they'd found the winner in extra-time when Riley Bond scored.
However, Manly found a response to ensure the shoot out would be required.
Western were first up in the shoot out and landed their first shot while Manly's first attempt would miss off the post.
That would be the only miss either team would make for the remainder of the shoot out, leaving Western to celebrate a special grand final success.
The hot temperatures added to an already challenging day for the Western squad and coach Scott Mutton said his side should be proud of the way they handled themselves on the day.
"In that heat, and playing on synthetic, it's so tough. It showed a lot of character for them to get through the game really. Even before the end of the first half you could see them struggling with the heat," he said.
"They did so well though, and they've gone through undefeated so they deserved it. The boys took all their penalties really well.
"It was a great day for the club, and the semi-final was against Nepean at their home ground so we'd been playing away the entire time.
"With the youths it's great to win the comp, but there's a big difference between winning a comp and developing players. If we can do both then happy days, and I believe we develop our players properly as well."
Jacob Pezzuto, Jed Ryan, Gus Lewis, Riley Bond and Tanatswa Matavire were the five Western boys who all found the mark in the shoot out.
"It was probably the closest game that we've had all year," Mutton said.
"We only went there with 10 players because we had Glenn [Muchena] sent off in the semi-final, so the 14s - who had just played a full game with extra-time - made up our bench.
"Bondy, who was one of those 14s, scored in extra-time. He also started the game."
The Western under 14s team came close to emulating the efforts of their older clubmates as they also went into extra-time in their clash with Blacktown Districts.
Unfortunately for Western, despite having a one man advantage for half an hour, they couldn't find the winning goal and went into extra-time with the scores locked at 1-all.
Then Blacktown found the winner instead during the second half of extra-time to come away with the victory.
