Western NSW FC's under 15s win Association Youth League title in a penalty shoot out

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:02am
THEY endured two hours of game time in unusually hot September weather, with the additional pressure of grand final day weighing on their shoulders, the Western NSW FC under 15s team persevered for a memorable victory.

