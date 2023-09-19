Brewongle and Eglinton have been forgotten, so it's good to see progress at Glanmire

RE: Next stage for solar farm: Proposed Glanmire project moves to assessment (September 18).
It is always good to start the week with a good news story.
It was encouraging to learn this project has not been forgotten with progress being made.
It is disappointing both Brewongle and Eglinton proposed projects have been forgotten, but at least Glanmire could bring our area into the 21st century.
