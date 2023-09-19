Western Advocate
Council

Notice of motion lodged to end special rate variation consultation

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
September 20 2023 - 4:30am
THE public consultation for a potential rate increase could come to an abrupt end if councillor Warren Aubin gets his way.

