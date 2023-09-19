THE public consultation for a potential rate increase could come to an abrupt end if councillor Warren Aubin gets his way.
He has lodged a notice of a motion to the September 20, 2023 Bathurst Regional Council meeting asking for the consultation to cease in light of the clear community opposition.
The notice of motion has also been signed by councillors Jess Jennings and Ian North.
It comes a month after council resolved to commence community engagement on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a special rate variation (SRV).
Initially, council staff recommended a 68.6 per cent increase over two years, but the resolution at the August, 2023 council meeting was to put four options to the community for consideration.
Councillors Aubin, North and Kirralee Burke were the only ones to vote against moving to the consultation phase on the night.
While Cr Jennings appears to support the notice of motion, he was absent during the August vote.
Cr Aubin said, following that meeting, he had attempted to lodge a rescission motion in an effort to reverse the decision, but was unable to get the signatures he needed by the deadline.
That is why he decided to pursue a notice of motion.
He said it is clear that the community is against an enormous rate increase.
"We were elected, by the community, to look after the community," Cr Aubin said.
"Whacking an 70 per cent increase in their rates is not looking after the community at all, and especially with the predicament everyone is in at the moment with high interest rates and cost of living soaring.
"We just can't do this. The mental health of people is suffering because this is hanging over their heads.
"I just want to get rid of it. I just want it off the table."
Senior council staff cited a number of factors as to why they are recommending a SRV, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the impacts of recent weather events on local infrastructure, and inflation.
Council staff also say that costs are out-stripping revenue, resulting in operating deficits.
While Cr Aubin understands the financial pressure council is under, he doesn't think putting the extra costs back onto the ratepayers is the right solution.
"I'm not in favour of a SRV. I don't think it's the way to go," he said.
"I realise that, yes, things have not been as profitable as they could have the last few years, but that's the same for everyone, and it just seems an easy out for council to just say, 'Righteo, we'll just hit the ratepayers up for some money and we'll get back on track', but that's not the way to go."
He said council hasn't conducted land sales - an enormous source of revenue - since late 2020, and that is one of the things that needs to change.
"That's a big one to get the coffers full," Cr Aubin said.
"We need to sit down and, honestly, sit back, take a look at what we're doing and go from there."
The notice of motion will be deliberated at the ordinary meeting on Wednesday, September 20, with it set to be one of the last items on the agenda for the evening.
The meeting will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) instead of the civic centre.
