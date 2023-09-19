The choice and challenge is clear when it comes to this referendum

THE debate about "the referendum to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice" is highlighting the entrenched imbalance and deep division over who holds power and who exercises 'voice and agency' in this country.
Those like the first nations people who bring a rich cultural heritage of the care for each other and mother earth. Or a culture that continues in many ways to represent the 'colonising' mindset of conquer, colonise, control and exploit people and the environment.
It's a referendum that is not only about restoring 'voice and agency' to first peoples, but it is also about what the rich evolved indigenous cultural heritage brings to cultural reform in this land.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
It's an opportunity to choose to reclaim our humanity - to embrace our compassionate, creative and life-nurturing capacity to serve the health and wellbeing of each other and the natural environment or to remain captive to self-interest and the crippling effects of racism, moralism, inequity.
A challenge that goes to the heart of how we see and do politics, economic and religion in this land.
A choice between empowerment or oppression and exploitation.
