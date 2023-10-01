THOUGH a lot has changed in 150 years, the communal spirit of Perthville Public remains strong.
The small county school celebrated its 150th anniversary in style, with hundreds of community members, past and present, gathering on the grounds to join the festivities.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Relieving principal Nick Bullock said every member of the school put in a lot of effort to make the milestone celebrations a huge success.
From all of the artworks on display, to sporting memorabilia and important pieces of history, Mr Bullock said staff and students did a great job capturing the past 150 years.
While the festivities for the day finished off with a dinner at Panthers Bathurst, the celebrations will continue until the end of the year, with the school planning a few more fun activities for the rest of 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.