THE 2023 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer initiative hit Bathurst Goldfields this year, with seven dancers all raising money to support cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
This year saw a whopping $94,000 donated to Cancer Council, with further donations to be accepted until the end of September.
The overall winner this year was Kate Gullifer, who raised just under $19,000 alone.
Family and friends gathered on the night to support the Stars of Bathurst event and the Western Advocate was there too. A gallery of attendees and performers can be found above.
Joining Kate Gullifer on stage throughout the night were fellow Stars of Bathurst Tanya-Lee Holmes, Julia Maher, Mel Proust, Kobie Benn, Tammy Small and Victoria Bird, who all put on fantastic performances.
