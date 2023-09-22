Western Advocate
PHOTOS: All the glitz and glamour at the 2023 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Updated September 22 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 5:00pm
THE 2023 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer initiative hit Bathurst Goldfields this year, with seven dancers all raising money to support cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.

