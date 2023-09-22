IT COULDN'T have been a better day to walk up William Street to celebrate Bathurst's Indigenous heritage.
While NAIDOC Week is traditionally celebrated in July, due Bathurst's winter climate, the community waits until the sun comes out in September to host the festivities.
The week kicked off on Monday, September 18, with a march up William Street, and the event just continues to grow in popularity according to Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer for Chifley Police District Percy Raveneau.
Students, teachers, babies and other locals all met at Haymarket Reserve, on the corner of Durham and William streets, for the annual schools' NAIDOC walk.
The event is organised each year by the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, with participants marching up William Street and congregating in Kings Parade for an early lunch, with this year's barbecue manned by Boys to the Bush.
Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Tonilee Scott said it was an excellent opportunity to bring all local schools together.
