Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Faces at the Bathurst NAIDOC Week schools' march on William Street

Amy Rees
James Arrow
By Amy Rees, and James Arrow
September 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT COULDN'T have been a better day to walk up William Street to celebrate Bathurst's Indigenous heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

James Arrow

James Arrow

Photojournalist

A cog in the wheel at Bathurst's Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.