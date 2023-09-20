LONG-time councillor Ian North has withdrawn from Wednesday night's mayoral election, narrowing the field ahead of the vote.
Cr North was a certainty to contest the election for deputy mayor and was also considering putting his hand up to be the city's mayor, but he has now informed the Western Advocate that he will not contest either race.
He said, at this time, he is not in a position to take on the extra responsibilities that come with being in council's leadership team due to ongoing health matters in his family.
"I'll continue to support whoever the mayor and deputy mayor are moving forward," Cr North said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears Cr Ben Fry will retain his position as deputy mayor, with it unlikely that anyone else will challenge him for the job.
But Bathurst could have a new mayor by the end of the day, with incumbent Robert Taylor and Cr Jess Jennings set to go head-to-head for the city's top job.
Cr Taylor recently told the Western Advocate that he was satisfied with his performance since his election in December, 2021 and, as of Tuesday afternoon, he still planned to run for mayor again.
He indicated he had confidence the votes would fall his way come the time of the election.
Cr Jennings, however, thinks he would be a better option for mayor, telling the Western Advocate recently that the city needed a mayor who could negotiate with the state and federal governments.
Both governments are currently controlled by the Labor Party and Cr Jennings has contested the Federal seat of Calare as the Labor candidate on three occasions.
"I think we need to maximise access to the state and federal governments and I can certainly bring that to the table," Cr Jennings said.
It's not the first time he has attempted to be mayor of Bathurst, last running for the position in 2019, where he lost to Bobby Bourke.
The mayoral election will be held on Wednesday, September 20 during the ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
The meeting will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) and will be able to be watched live online via council's YouTube channel.
