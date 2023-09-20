Western Advocate
Councillor Ian North withdraws from election for mayor, deputy mayor

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
LONG-time councillor Ian North has withdrawn from Wednesday night's mayoral election, narrowing the field ahead of the vote.

