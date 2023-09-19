The referendum won't bring division in our country. It will give us a voice

RE: Voice to Parliament.
GROWING up as an Aboriginal person in this country I have learnt over the years to deflect all the dreadful fire and brimstone accusations on what including Aboriginal people in decision making in this country would look like.
Reading a fellow reader of this newspaper, a Reverend, who appears to be hiding behind a false dichotomy of what this country will look like if Aboriginal people were treated equally, again just disturbs me.
I too remember going to Sunday school and singing the same hymn the Reverend wrote about.
The referendum won't bring division in our country.
And maybe the Reverend needs to do future research and see that the Australian Government owns the flags he wrote of in his letter.
Those flags, the Australian, the Aboriginal and the Torres Strait Islander flags, are our flags. They are Australia's and Australians' flags. They are us.
No doubt there are concerns for those who are not sure about the referendum and what the three proposed lines that might be added to our constitution might do and I respect their concerns.
They are worried what it might do or how it would impact them and their families.
However, all we are doing is asking the rest of Australia to include Aboriginal people in the constitution. To give us a voice. To let us talk our truths. That is all.
We are not asking to declare nuclear war on a foreign state. We are not asking to bring in an invasive pest that would destroy our agricultural system as we now know it.
We are voting on including a group of Australians, Australia's First Australians, in our nation's only rule book.
And I can't see for love or money what is the problem with that.
I give this guarantee to your readers: after this vote, our world will just go on - a Yes result would be fantastic for those who this change would affect, but for the rest of the country, life will go on.
I would ask the Reverend to reflect on his Bible. A good place to start would be Deuteronomy, Chapter 1, Verse 29: "Do not be terrified, do not be afraid of them."
