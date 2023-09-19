HUNDREDS of millions of dollars has been confirmed in the newly released NSW Budget for the already announced Bathurst Hospital redevelopment and the duplication of two sections of the Great Western Highway.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, however, has been quick to point out that there has been no change of heart from the new Labor government in regards to a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel.
The Minns government's first budget, presented today, contains $200 million for the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment that was announced in 2022 and for which construction is expected to start in 2025.
Ryan Park, as shadow health minister, said in the lead-up to March's state election that Labor would not be cancelling hospital redevelopments and his office confirmed, post-election, that the redevelopment at Bathurst "is progressing and remains on track to be completed in 2027".
Mr Toole made mention of the hospital project in his budget reaction released today.
"I am pleased to see NSW Labor has committed to continuing works at the Bathurst Hospital's $200 million redevelopment, constructing Lithgow's new fire station and Blayney's new police station plus the completion of Millthorpe Public School's expansion, which are all projects funded under the previous government," Mr Toole said.
"Unfortunately, repeated requests for a much-needed upgrade to Oberon MPS [Multi-Purpose Service] have gone unheard and essential cost saving programs like the Regional Seniors Travel Card have been axed."
The budget contains $9.4 million for a new Lithgow Fire Station and $8.7 million for a new Blayney Police Station.
Meanwhile, the budget has allocated $129.6 million for the duplication of the Great Western Highway through the Medlow Bath urban area (described as NSW and Australian governments funded) and $187.2 million for the duplication on the Little Hartley to Lithgow section of the Great Western Highway at Coxs River Road.
Work has started on both projects.
The then-Minns opposition announced in the lead-up to the March election that it would be reallocating $1.1 billion of money earmarked for a multi-billion-dollar Great Western Highway tunnel, sparking a furious reaction from Mr Toole and mayors in the region.
Then-shadow minister for regional roads and transport Jenny Aitchison subsequently told the Western Advocate, when she was in Bathurst, that NSW Labor was not cancelling the highway tunnel but was putting it on pause so it could be done once and be done right.
Member for Bathurst Mr Toole noted today that the $1.1 billion for the tunnel remains reallocated to road projects, including in western Sydney.
He said there are always winners and losers in budgets and "I would have liked to be more on the winning side, but this is what is expected of a Labor government".
