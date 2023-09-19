A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the brutal stabbing of a man in Dubbo's south.
Just after 12am on Wednesday, August 16, emergency services were called to a home in Margaret Crescent, Dubbo, after reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District located a man, aged 39, suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations into the death commenced under Strike Force Honefoss.
Following inquiries, at about 10.30am on Tuesday, September 19, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a correctional facility in Grafton where they charged a 39-year-old man with murder.
The Newcastle man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.